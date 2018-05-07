Clear
THPD Chief Plasse shares words following Officer Pitts' death

THPD Chief John Plasse issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday.

Posted: May. 6, 2018 9:37 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says they appreciate the outpouring of support following the loss of Officer Rob Pitts.

Chief John Plasse issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday. The post has since been liked about 3,000 times and shared by more than 500 people.

In part, Chief Plasse said "To those that didn't know Rob, I apologize because you didn't know just how special of a guy he was.".

Plasse went on to say that Pitts was a "respected officer who people looked up to and other officers wanted to be like."

