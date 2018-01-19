THN math teacher running for State Representative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A math teacher from Terre Haute North wants to follow State Representative Clyde Kersey's footsteps into the Indiana Statehouse.

Tonya Pfaff filed to run for the seat Kersey will vacate this November.

Pfaff has been a teacher for 24 years and has seen many changes come to education from Indianapolis.

"I'm tired of my profession getting beat up,” Pfaff said. “I'm tired of so many things going on. And if I can make a difference, I'm going to try."

Pfaff is a life-long resident of Terre Haute who's married with four children. Politics runs in her family.

Her father, Fred Nation, ran for mayor, and her brother, Todd, is a current Terre Haute City Councilman.