THIRST Gym opens in Terre Haute

There's a new place to sweat it out in Vigo County!

Posted: Jun. 23, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new place to sweat it out in Vigo County!

Terre Haute Intensity Resistance and Sports Training, or THIRST, opened its doors on Saturday. You can find them on the city's north side.

THIRST is not your average gym. 

Both owners are from the Wabash Valley. They said their goal is to help you improve your health, performance and lifestyle.

"If you look around, we're not like a regular fitness facility," said Owner Brandon Smitley, "There's not a ton of machines. There's a lot more free-weight based."

To learn more about THIRST, you can visit their website.

