THFD works to become more energy efficient

The department will spend about $23,000 to enroll in Duke Energy's Small Business Energy Savings Program.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's fire department looks to become more energy efficient.

On Monday, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved a request from Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

The department will spend about $23,000 to enroll in Duke Energy's Small Business Energy Savings Program.

Duke hs assessed how each firehouse uses energy.

Some fire stations will see the number of fixtures greatly reduced.

The board said the program will save the department more than $20,000 per year.

The city's energy savings agreement with Duke Energy is for five years.

