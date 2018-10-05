THFD uses new ordinance to check tents for Rose-Hulman homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department wants to keep you safe for homecoming this weekend.

Rose-Hulman is celebrating homecoming, and that means more tent inspections.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says they're going to be checking to make sure the ordinance is being followed.

The ordinance applies to tents that are open to the public and more than 400 square feet.

Officials will be looking for things like visible fire extinguishers and clearly marked exit signs.

To see the ordinance, click here.