wx_icon Terre Haute 57°

wx_icon Robinson 54°

wx_icon Zionsville 53°

wx_icon Rockville 57°

wx_icon Casey 54°

wx_icon Brazil 57°

wx_icon Marshall 57°

Clear

THFD stresses the importance of smoke detector placement

Smoke detectors can keep you and your family safe during an emergency, but the Terre Haute Fire Department says that's only when they are used correctly.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Smoke detectors can keep you and your family safe during an emergency, but the Terre Haute Fire Department says that's only when they are used correctly.

Scroll for more content...

They say the kitchen is not a good place for a smoke alarm.

Instead, they should be placed outside or inside of your bedroom, on every floor, in your basement, and in your attics.

If you don't own a smoke detector, that's an easy fix.

An organization called "Protect the Precious" collects donations to make sure every fire department has those resources available.

If you need a smoke detector, you can stop by any Terre Haute Fire Department.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It