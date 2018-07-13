THFD receives a grant worth about $284,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is getting some money, and it'll help keep firefighters safe.

Scroll for more content...

The Terre Haute Fire Department will receive just under $284,000.

Chief Jeff Fisher told us each station building will receive a new kind of exhaust ventilation system.

Basically, a hose will connect to the tail-pipe of the truck, pushing the fumes outside inside of being filtered back into the building.

The grant money comes from divisions of the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

Four other Indiana fire departments also received money.