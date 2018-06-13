TH Mayor to use Facebook to reach public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's mayor is getting digital when it comes to spreading his message for the city.



Mayor Duke Bennett is taking to Facebook. Each week he wants to post a topic or, a question to the public. They'll be about city issues, and projects.

He's already started this process. He also posts videos from time-to-time. Some of them are live and others are recorded.

He said the social networking site is perfect or reaching out to the community.

"We want to educate as much as we can. You know we have nothing to hide here. We just want to share that information, because I would love for more people to know it," Bennett said.

