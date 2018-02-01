TH Children's Museum receives more help in new volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum now has some extra help around the facility.

Scroll for more content...

Eight volunteers completed training at the museum on Wednesday. It's part of an hour long course they must go through before starting.

Volunteers range from high school students to adults.

One participant told us he's worked with kids all his life, and he can't wait to meet yours as they come through the museum!

"I coached a 5th grade basketball team, The Boys and Girls Club, I have a bunch of little cousins and everything like that," said C.J. Dunwiddie, Senior at Indiana State University, "and the relationship is kind of a special one because it's shaping the minds of kids and I really like to do that."

If you'd like to learn more about volunteer opportunities, you can contact the Terre Haute Children's Museum at (812) 235-5548.