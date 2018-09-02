Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sycamore Winery hosted its 2nd Annual Labor Day Celebration!
They teamed up with Big Leaf Brewery for the event.
Besides beer and wine, there was also live music, food trucks and fireworks.
Organizers said they expected thousands of people to come out and enjoy the fun.
"You know if you look around, I mean we have cars parked from our building all the way out to 63 and out to the road," said Sycamore Winery Owner Daniel Pigg, "and it's just, it's awesome."
The party wrapped up at 11 p.m. Sunday night.
