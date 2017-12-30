Suspects Arrested in Farmersburg Bank Robbery Investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say two arrests have been made in connection to a local bank robbery. The robbery took place at the First Financial Bank in Farmersburg on December 26th.

Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men investigators believe are responsible for Friday's robbery.

Officials say 21-year-old Steven L. Perry II of Terre Haute was taken into custody by officers from the Indiana State Police and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. They say this took place after around 8:47 Friday evening at a home on North 6th Street in Terre Haute. Police say Perry was arrested without incident and taken to the Sullivan County Jail. Perry is preliminarily charged with felony Robbery.

Perry was also found to be wanted on warrant for felony Escape from the Vigo County Work Release. Police say Perry is believed to be the suspect who entered the bank and demanded the money.

22-year-old Danny Pegg of Terre Haute was taken into custody by ISP detectives around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Police say he was arrested at a home on South 25th Street in Terre Haute. Officials say Pegg was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony Robbery. ISP says Pegg is believed to have driven the getaway vehicle, which state police have seized.

Detectives say they credit the bank video footage and multiple tips from the community, for helping them solve this case in less than 72 hours.