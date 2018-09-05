Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Shocking dashcam video captures a suspected drunk driver crash right into a car head-on.

Police say Jennifer Bouchie was heading north on 13th street in Terre Haute early Sunday morning. When all of the sudden, a car drove right into her path and hit her. The driver of the car that hit her, ran off.

Bouchie, 34-years-old is the driver that captured the accident all on-camera. She says she was heading to a nearby gas station to grab a drink. She says it's too soon to talk. But, her mother will.

"Terror, just terror," said her mother, Turpin. "I wasn't prepared for how bad it was."

It was 3 a.m. and Bouchie was only a few minutes into her drive when she noticed a driver's headlights coming straight toward her car.

"He crossed the line and came straight at her. Then he veered toward the parking lane, back at her, and hit her head-on," said Turpin.

Terre Haute police were able to locate the driver that hit her car. Israel Lopez has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"It's a terrifying thought to think that your child is alone and has been hurt," Turpin said. "and, then to think that a person would get out of their car and run."

The crash totaled her car, but Bouchie was able to make it out alive, with some internal injuries. After rushing to get out of the car, she said the other driver took off.

"My daughter is lucky that she is alive," Turpin added.

Officers suspected the driver was drunk at the time. Terre Haute police say so far in 2018, there have been 130 arrests for driving under the influence.

"Please, don't get that car and aim it at some innocent person when you are impaired. Please don't do that," Turpin said.

The family is hoping their story can encourage drivers to think before getting behind the wheel. "If one person doesn't experience this, then it's worth it," said Turpin.

Terre Haute police say if you see anyone driving recklessly, do not hesitate. Call 911. But, only call if it is a dangerous situation.