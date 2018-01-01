Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery at Terre Haute Subway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Subway on N. 3rd Street.

Police report a white, male suspect entered the store around 5:45 p.m. on Monday and demanded money. An employee told police that the suspect had a knife.

That suspect left the scene with money.

Police report the suspect was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery. If you have any information in regards to this crime, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.