Suspect involved in Vigo County child neglect case agrees to plead guilty

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the four suspects involved in a Vigo County child neglect case has has agreed to plea guilty.

In February of 2017 four people were arrested after the death of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.

Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli were all arrested for neglect of a dependent resulting in death. At the time of his death, Cameron only weighed 15 pounds.

Deputies say it started with a 911 call from inside a home at 11321 East Lewsader Avenue in northern Vigo County.

They say someone had reported an unresponsive child. When paramedics got there, they found Cameron lifeless. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officials report Robin and Hubert Kraemer were Cameron's foster parents but that Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli also lived in the house.

Deputies say they essentially starved Cameron to death. Cameron suffered from cerebral palsy and was blind and for that reason he was bedridden and not enrolled in school.

On Jan. 11 Chad Kraemer entered a plea agreement. In that he agrees to plead guilty to the charges of failure to make a report and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

At this time they do not have an agreement on possible sentencing. The judge will now take the plea under advisement.

Chad Kraemer will return to court on Feb. 22 to hear if the judge accepts or denies the agreement.

In October of 2017 Robin Kraemer was found guilty and sentenced to 36 and a half years. Hubert Kraemer will go to trial at the end of January and Sarah Travioli will go to trial in February.