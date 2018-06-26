TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect in a police barricade situation has entered a plea agreement.
News 10 talked to the Clay County Prosecutor Tuesday about Michael Conley's case, after a court appearance.
He told us under the agreement, Conley pleads guilty to one count of intimidation.
Conley initially faced an additional seven counts of attempted murder.
In January, police said Conley barricaded himself in a house in Knightsville.
Officers said Conley was taunting officers to shoot him after making suicidal threats.
At one point, police said Conley fired shots toward them.
Conley's defense and the prosecutor will argue sentencing next month.
Related Content
- Suspect in barricade situation enters plea agreement
- Attempted murder trial canceled after plea agreement entered
- Woman arrested for attempted armed robbery enters plea agreement
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea
- Police release identity of suspect involved in Clay County barricade situation
- Vincennes man enters guilty plea for murder
- Not guilty plea entered for suspect from double fatal accident in Parke County
- Plea agreement accepted by judge in Ethan Lee case
- Indiana doctor reaches plea agreement in 'pill mill' case
- Greene County man enters plea deal in child molesting case