Suspect in barricade situation enters plea agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect in a police barricade situation has entered a plea agreement.

News 10 talked to the Clay County Prosecutor Tuesday about Michael Conley's case, after a court appearance.

He told us under the agreement, Conley pleads guilty to one count of intimidation.

Conley initially faced an additional seven counts of attempted murder.

In January, police said Conley barricaded himself in a house in Knightsville.

Officers said Conley was taunting officers to shoot him after making suicidal threats.

At one point, police said Conley fired shots toward them.

Conley's defense and the prosecutor will argue sentencing next month.