Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second suspect in an attempted murder case is now back in the Wabash Valley.

Online jail records show Zavius King was booked into the Vigo County Jail. Records show that happened Saturday afternoon. Records also show he's being held on $100,000 dollars bond, no 10% allowed.

Officials say King was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky last Wednesday.

Online jail records show King faces an attempted murder charge. Police say that charge stems from an incident earlier this month on Elm Street in Terre Haute. Officials say a man was shot several times.

Police say another suspect was arrested the day of the shooting, Michael Dixon. Jail records show Dixon is still behind bars for maintaining a common nuisance.