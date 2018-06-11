Suspect in Noblesville West Middle School shooting makes initial court appearance

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WTTV) — The 13-year-old accused of shooting a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School last month made his initial court appearance Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The hearing lasted only about 15 minutes. The 13-year-old suspect, who CBS4 is not identifying because he is a juvenile, showed little to no emotion as his two parents stood next to him in court. Science teacher Jason Seaman, who’s credited with stopping the shooting and was shot three times, was among those inside the courtroom. A classmate of Ella Whistler, the other person injured in the May 25 shooting, also attended the hearing.

The judge read the 11 charges the 13-year-old would face if he’d been charged as an adult: two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm on school property and dangerous possession of a firearm. He’s also charged with possession of a knife on school property.

The majority of Monday’s hearing focused on the charges against the teen and what legal options the shooting suspect will have in the future.

He can’t be charged as an adult because, under current state law, a child 13 years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual is successful. Prosecutors say the suspect was in possession of a .22 caliber gun, a .45 caliber gun and a knife at the time of the attack.

The teen will have a fact-finding hearing on June 25 and June 26.

This story was orgionally posted on cbs4indy.com