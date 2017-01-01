Not guilty plea entered for suspect from double fatal accident in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The suspect from a double fatal accident in Parke County on Dec. 21 made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan Robertson, 41 of Rockville, is facing four charges; two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened on Dec. 21 just after 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 just south of Rockville.

Police report Robertson was driving a silver Dodge truck with a 28-year-old passenger at the time of the accident. The passenger was identified as Hannah Flaurr of Rockville.

Officials report the truck left the roadway, swerved and then crossed the center line to hit an SUV head-on. The SUV was driven by a 17-year-old female with two passengers.

The two passengers were killed from injuries sustained in the accident. They were identified as Michael and Darla Eslinger.

Michael Eslinger was a past four term Parke County Sheriff and past Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association. Darla Eslinger served as an E-M-A director for Parke County.

The 17-year-old female was taken to Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She has since been released.

Flaurr and Robertson were both taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for their serious injuries. Both have been released.

Court documents state the first deputy on scene of the crash saw alcoholic containers and could smell the odor of alcohol. When Robertson was first questioned he believed he had fallen asleep before the accident.

He later admitted to having ‘a few beers’ the court documents show. Robertson’s BAC was 0.117 percent.

A search warrant was entered for both of the vehicles involved in the accident. Officials believe they can recover evidence from the "Event Data Recorder" located inside each vehicle.

After Robertson was released from the hospital, he was booked in the Parke County Jail.

In his first court appearance, a not guilty plea was entered. Robertson told the judge he would hire his own attorney and a review hearing was set for Feb. 19.

A pre-trial date was set for March 19 and his bond is still at $30,000 with no 10 percent allowed. A no contact order was also issued for all victims involved in the accident and Robertson's driver's licence is suspended.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.