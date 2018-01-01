Suspect from Brazil drug raid makes first court appearance

CLAY/VIGO COUNTY (WTHI) - The suspect arrested after multiple agencies served a search warrant on his Brazil home, made his first court appearance on Thursday.



Scroll for more content...



Donald Sutherlin II was arrested after an investigation that lasted several months.

Court documents show that police had reason to believe that Sutherlin was a large distributor of synthetic marijuana and chemicals.

Officials also report that Sutherlin admitted to selling for more than a year and even selling to six or seven people in Clay and Vigo counties.

During a search warrant on Wednesday morning, several items were seized from his Brazil home including drugs, guns and money.

Sutherlin admitted to police that he had been buying items over the internet and selling drugs since last summer.

Multiple drug charges have been filed in both counties including two counts of neglect of a dependent, dealing synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and corrupt business influence.

He's expected back in court on the 17th.

“Citizens should know that while synthetic Marijuana does not possess the same qualities as natural Marijuana, the effects of synthetic Marijuana are often unpredictable and can lead to anxiety and agitation, as well as health related side effects,” a press release from Indiana State Police said.