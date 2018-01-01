Clear

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Edgar County

A photo of items seized in a drug arrest case in Edgar County, Illinois. (Edgar County Sheriff's Office Photo)

One person is taken to the Edgar County Jail after an early morning arrest.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is taken to the Edgar County Jail after an early morning arrest.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office says a Deputy was patrolling in Brocton, Illinois, (Edgar County). That's where the Deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Officials say the Deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle when a pursuit started. They say the vehicle took a dead end street in Brocton. That's where the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials say the suspect was from Dalton City, Illinois. They say a K9 officer got a hit on the suspect's car. That's where the Deputy found a large amount of cash and meth in a hidden compartment in the car.

Officials say they also found items that indicated packaging and sales of meth.

They say the suspect was booked into the Edgar County Jail.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It