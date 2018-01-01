Suspect arrested on drug charges in Edgar County

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is taken to the Edgar County Jail after an early morning arrest.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office says a Deputy was patrolling in Brocton, Illinois, (Edgar County). That's where the Deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Officials say the Deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle when a pursuit started. They say the vehicle took a dead end street in Brocton. That's where the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials say the suspect was from Dalton City, Illinois. They say a K9 officer got a hit on the suspect's car. That's where the Deputy found a large amount of cash and meth in a hidden compartment in the car.

Officials say they also found items that indicated packaging and sales of meth.

They say the suspect was booked into the Edgar County Jail.