Survey will let you shape the plan for the Vigo County Public Library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Library wants your help.
By completing a survey, you can tell library officials what you think.
The survey will help develop the 2019-2021 strategic plan.
Your answers will help them focus on priority issues and opportunities for the community.
To take the survey, click here.
