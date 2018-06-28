Surveillance video shows the man suspected of setting fire to Community Corrections building walking the halls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Surveillance video has captured a man using a portable weed sprayer to set the Vigo County Community Corrections Center on fire.

The facility houses offenders who are going through the work release program in Vigo County.

Investigators are still working to find out what exactly caused the early morning fire.

The fire started just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said someone intentionally set offices on fire on the second floor.

Several people inside the building were forced to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

We spoke with arson investigator Norm Loudermilk and Bill Watson, the Director of Community Corrections.

"This is another group of law enforcement officers that were targeted by a crime...so we can't let that keep going," Loudermilk said.

"People get frustrated and upset about things, but there were a lot of people's lives put in jeopardy this morning over something that they had nothing to do with, yet they could have lost their lives," Watson told us.

In surveillance video from Wednesday morning, you can see a man in all black wearing a ski mask.

He appeared to be spraying liquid in the offices.

Fire investigators suspect this is the man responsible for the fire.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.