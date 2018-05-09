Surrounding law enforcement to help cover emergency calls in Terre Haute and Sullivan County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When a police department loses one of its officers, other departments step-up in any way they can.

Scroll for more content...

This includes taking that department's emergency calls.

Several police agencies from the surrounding area will volunteer their time to serve in the City of Terre Haute over the next couple of days.

This is to allow Terre Haute Police officers the chance to attend Officer Pitts' services.

Officers from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, and other surrounding agencies will lend a hand.

That started at 7:00 Tuesday morning and will last until 7:00 Thursday morning.

State police from the Evansville District will be watching over the homes of the Pitts family for the next couple of days.

During the funeral, procession troopers will be present at each intersection, starting on the south side of Terre Haute going all the way to the cemetery in Sullivan.

In Sullivan County, Sheriff Clark Cottom says the Knox County Sheriff's Office has offered to cover calls in his county during all services.

Pitts is from Sullivan County.