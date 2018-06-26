Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

Scroll for more content...

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration.

The court may have signaled its eventual approval in December, when the justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled it out of bounds.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It