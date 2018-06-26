Clear

Support the Sycamores in continuing the legacy of longtime coach

The Indiana State University Sycamores are carrying on the legacy of longtime coach, John McNichols.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support the legacy of a longtime coach in the Wabash Valley.

Scroll for more content...

John McNichols was the longest tenured coach of any sport at Indiana State University. He died in December of 2016. After his death, Indiana State University Athletics started the John McNichols Memorial Fund. The fund directly supports current and future Sycamore athletes.

The event is happening on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

       • Golf Outing
               12:00noon - Lunch
               1:00pm - Shot Gun Start

                      Individual Golfer - $125
                      Team of Four - $400
                      Hole Sponsorship - $100
                      Team of Four with Hole Sponsorship - $500

       • Wine and Canvas
              12:00noon - Lunch
              1:30pm - Start

                      $70 - Includes Lunch, Wine, Paint & Canvas

The event will take place at Hulman Links Golf Course, 990 North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute, Indiana.

You can sign up today online.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It