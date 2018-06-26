Support the Sycamores in continuing the legacy of longtime coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support the legacy of a longtime coach in the Wabash Valley.

John McNichols was the longest tenured coach of any sport at Indiana State University. He died in December of 2016. After his death, Indiana State University Athletics started the John McNichols Memorial Fund. The fund directly supports current and future Sycamore athletes.

The event is happening on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

• Golf Outing

12:00noon - Lunch

1:00pm - Shot Gun Start

Individual Golfer - $125

Team of Four - $400

Hole Sponsorship - $100

Team of Four with Hole Sponsorship - $500

• Wine and Canvas

12:00noon - Lunch

1:30pm - Start

$70 - Includes Lunch, Wine, Paint & Canvas

The event will take place at Hulman Links Golf Course, 990 North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute, Indiana.

You can sign up today online.