SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A disruption at a local school draws attention from the sheriff's office and administrators.

A small protest was organized at Sullivan High School on Wednesday.

The background behind this event actually connects back to March 15th. That's when another program was organized at the high school. Students attended an assembly to honor those killed in the Parkland Florida School shooting.

Those who protested on Wednesday gathered in support of the second amendment but were asked to not protest on school grounds.

News 10 spoke to Southwest School Superintendent Chris Stitzle. He says it wasn’t a problem that there was a protest, or that the topic was pro-gun.

Stitzle explained that parents aren't allowed to protest on school grounds. So, school officials asked a parent to protest on the sidewalk.

He also says by students taking the demonstration outside, it poses a safety risk.

Stitzle says another issue is Wednesday’s protest did not go through the approval process. This led to the demonstration being considered a disruption.

Stitzle says, "A school disruption, we are allowed to stop. I just feel like when something is organized and you talk to your principal and discuss it like adults, you get a lot farther, that's just my opinion. Like I said we certainly aren't trying to offend anybody or squelch anybody's rights."

Stitzle says if students want to speak out about something, to talk to an adult at the school.

Stitzle shares, "If you're really passionate about something and you want to, I guess express those viewpoints, I mean obviously you need to go to your building principal, or an adult in the building, a teacher, and discuss it. Have a discussion about it as an adult. See what possible avenues you can take to express those viewpoints."

Stitzle says the March 15th program had nothing to do with gun control, only remembrance of the 17 Parkland Florida victims.

He says the school is neither pro-gun nor anti-gun. However, they are anti-school violence.