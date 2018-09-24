Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Questions and concerns still linger around the Vigo County School Corporation.

News 10 spent most of Monday at the administration building on Wabash Avenue looking to get answers from leaders.

Statement from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth ------------------------ Today, Vigo County School Corporation was informed that the Marion County Prosecutor has filed charges against Dr. Daniel Tanoos. Dr. Tanoos has been placed on administrative leave, pending a review of the charges by the Vigo County School Corporation Board of School Trustees. The Vigo County School Corporation has, and will continue, to cooperate fully with law enforcement. Dr. Robert Haworth

Superintendent

Vigo County School Corporation

One by one school board members filed in for an executive session. The board met behind closed doors around 4:30 Monday night. That's after news came down of bribery charges against former superintendent Daniel Tanoos.

News 10 waited outside as board members arrived for the private meeting. We spoke with Board President Jackie Lower who said the board would not be making a statement that day.

Board members met for a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., which was open to the public.

Shortly after, Superintendent Robert Haworth addressed the media in regards to the new developments involving Tanoos.

"Today Vigo County School Corporation was informed that the Marion County Prosecutor has filed charges against Dr. Daniel Tanoos," he said, "Dr. Tanoos has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the charges by the Vigo County Board of School Trustees. The Vigo County School Corporation has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this most difficult time."

Haworth went on to say they received the information Monday regarding Tanoos' charges. Board members are expected to meet in another executive session on Tuesday.

"We presented the information to the board tonight," he said, "We've asked them to deliberate on that throughout the evening, we'll come back in the morning and continue our discussion."

Based on current information, Haworth said he feels this situation does not impact other school district employees.

Tanoos has since taken on the role of safety and security director of Vigo County Schools. At this time, Haworth said it's too early to tell if a replacement will be called to step in. However, operations are expected to continue as normal.

In the meantime, Haworth said he wants to keep the focus on what matters the most.

"Regardless of the situation that's something a school superintendent has to do each and every day," he said, "Whether you're confronted with a very tough situation that we're facing today or whether everything has been running smoothly. We're asked all the time to take care of our district's most precious gifts, which are our children. We'll rise to that occasion like we have done year in and year out."