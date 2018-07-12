Clear

Sunflower maze open for the season

The sunflower maze in Paris, Illinois is finally open for the season. Here's how the idea came about.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Each year, this little farm draws in thousands of visitors.

"Well, this is our sunflower maze. We actually have six different plantings planned this year and this is our first section, and it's just now in full bloom, so we're expecting it to last about a week and a half before the second ones goes."

Everett Lau spends his summers working at L & A Family Farms because it's where he grew up.

When his dad saw people were interested in their sunflowers, they had an idea.

"It initially started as just a way to grow bird seed, and when they were blooming, we had a lot of photographers interested in taking pictures."

The maze blossomed from there, and its been a hit each year.

"I think it's just the pure beauty of it. There's not a lot of sunflowers here in our local area, and it's just unique."

Brian Lau is co-owner of the farm, and now that the maze has taken off, he says they only want to go bigger from here.

"We just would like to keep expanding this maze and make it so that it's blooming more often so more people will be able to see it."

That's because sunflowers have a short lifespan.

Over the years, they have learned how to make them last longer by planting more, at different times in the year.

"The flowers will only bloom for ten days, so when they're blooming, it's a really short window."

Which means right now, the flowers are in peak season.

Website:  http://lafamilyfarms.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LAFamilyFarms/?ref=br_rs

