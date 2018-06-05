Clear

Sunday house fire in Terre Haute ruled accidental

A weekend fire in Terre Haute has been ruled accidental.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A weekend fire in Terre Haute has been ruled accidental.

It happened on Sunday near 13th and Orchard Streets.

Investigators say discarded smoking materials were to blame.

It happened outside of the home, near a window.

Fire crews told us it's important to safely throw out smoking trash.

No injuries were reported.

