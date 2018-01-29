wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

Sunday alcohol sales in Illinois could be closer than you think.

With the talk of alcohol sales in Indiana, Illinois could be close behind.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Buying and selling alcohol seven days a week, something the small town of Paris, Illinois isn't able to do.

But with the recent talk of Sunday sales in Indiana, it's looking more like change could spill over to the Land of Lincoln.

"I think eventually we will see Paris vote in Sunday sales. I think it'll be restricted though."

That's what Fuzzy McDaniel said, a manager for Homers Liquors in Paris.

He said the alcohol laws are put in place by each city in Illinois. So if Paris were to allow Sunday sales, there would be some restrictions, most likely on hours of sale.

"Twelve to seven. And that should be plenty on Sunday."

Now, there are some exemptions.

Currently, you're permitted to serve alcohol on Sundays if you're a restaurant that serves at least 60 to 40 percent...60% food to 40% alcohol, that is.

But laws like that are making shops like McDaniels' lose business.

"I have customers that are going to Chrisman on Sundays that don't pick up on Saturday night."

And like any other business, McDaniel supports change that will bring more customers to the small town.

"For business, I think it would be better, I really do."

Which means if laws change in Indiana, some Illinois towns may not be far behind.

