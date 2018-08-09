Summit works to help people become better leaders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 200 local leaders got together on Thursday for the Global Leadership Summit.
Everyone in attendance had one goal in mind, to become better leaders in our community.
The Global Leadership Summit is an international broadcast based out of Chicago.
Area churches, non-profits, and business leaders gathered for the summit.
To learn more about the summit, click here.
