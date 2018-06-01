Summer sun and heat affects skin, important to protect your family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's going to be a hot summer, which is why it's important to keep safety in mind.

Scroll for more content...

Skin damage happens over time.

It has the strongest effects on children under the age of 18.

That's because kids might put on sunscreen before going outside, but most forget to re-apply.

One mom says it's important to let your kids play, as long as their skin is protected.

"Because absolutely, we want our kids to be outside, and want them to experience the world, but also be protected," said Nicole Gilbert, mom of two.

Doctors say it's important to start taking care of your child's skin early.

"It's in those early ages where we have the best opportunity to protect against cancers later in life," said Dr. Patrick Titzer, Union Medical Group family physician.

Doctor Titzer says after applying sunscreen, make sure you wait a few minutes before letting your child go outside to play.

That way it has a chance to set in on the skin before sun exposure begins.

"If people want to best protect themselves, they need to take a step back and see what preventative measures they are using, and what type of sunscreens they are using as well," said Dr. Titzer.