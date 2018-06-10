Summer games underway for Special Olympics Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Athletes from all over are calling Terre Haute home this weekend!

The Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are officially underway.

More than 2700 athletes are in town to compete in eight different sports. The games are happening throughout Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's campus.

It's an exciting time for athletes, that's because many of them look forward to the trip to Terre Haute every year.

"To them, I don't think it's about the medals and ribbons," said Mike Hasch, Director of Programs for Special Olympics Indiana, "It's about the inclusion of participation because that alone gives them a lot of confidence."

Organizers said this year leads up to the 50th celebration for Special Olympics Indiana.

If you're interested in learning more about volunteering opportunities, visit their website.