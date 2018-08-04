Summer camp wraps up with free fishing pole for some kids

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - With school ready to start, summer camp days are coming to an end.

Thursday was the final day for the Boys and Girls Club Camp.

The kids enjoyed a morning full of fun.

Nearly 100 children were in Forest Park for a field trip.

While there, they had a cook-out and played a lot of games.

At the end of the morning, each child received a special gift.

The Fishing Club and Bass Unlimited gave every child in attendance a fishing pole.

Even though the camp wrapped up, the Boys and Girls Club will be starting their after-school program in September.

To learn more, you can call them at 812-232-2046.