Summer camp wraps up with free fishing pole for some kids

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - With school ready to start, summer camp days are coming to an end.
Thursday was the final day for the Boys and Girls Club Camp.
The kids enjoyed a morning full of fun.
Nearly 100 children were in Forest Park for a field trip.
While there, they had a cook-out and played a lot of games.
At the end of the morning, each child received a special gift.
The Fishing Club and Bass Unlimited gave every child in attendance a fishing pole.
Even though the camp wrapped up, the Boys and Girls Club will be starting their after-school program in September.
To learn more, you can call them at 812-232-2046.
