Summer Solstice Facts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - June 21st is a busy day for the sky. Thursday was the summer solstice.

Along with being the first day of summer it is the longest day of the year. In Terre Haute the sun rises at 6:22am and sets at 9:20pm making June 21st the longest day of the year and giving us nearly 15 hours of daylight.

You might think with all the sunlight June 21st would be the day with the highest temperatures. The hottest days of the year are actually in July. This is because the earth’s oceans take longer to heat so the earth will take longer to catch up to the sun.

Solstice is Latin for "sun stand still." This comes from the appearance of the sun not moving during midday. Because of this you might also have noticed shadows were shorter during the day on Thursday.

The sun is highest in the sky during the Summer Solstice. The solstice is the first day of Summer and the season will continue until the Fall Equinox in September.

The sun will begin rising later in the morning each day making days shorter until Winter.