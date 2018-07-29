Summer Reading Program wraps up at Vigo County Public Library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "Treat yo self."
That was the message behind a Friday event at the Vigo County Public Library.
They held their Summer Reading Finale.
All summer long, people have been reading and logging the time spent reading the books.
Friday's event was a way to reward the community for its hard work.
Free food, a bounce house, and a giant slide were available for families.
Organizers say it's a fun way to make reading a community engagement.
The library hopes to offer the event next summer.
