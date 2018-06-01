Summer Reading Program kicks off at the Vigo County Public Library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Libraries Rock!
That is the theme of this year's summer reading program at the Vigo County Public Library.
Starting on June 1st and running through July 31st, more than 1,000 bookworms are expected to participate in the annual event.
Both the main and the west branches are set to hose a variety of events and programs over the next two months.
Organizers say the main goal is to get folks interested in reading.
To kick things off, the annual book sale will take place this weekend.
On Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the main branch there will be a rock and roll petting zoo, where kids ages five to 11 can try out dozens of instruments.
