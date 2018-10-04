Sullivan students meet a local author

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTHI)- Kindergarten students at a local school had a special visitor Thursday. James Dworkin visited Sullivan Elementary School.

Dworkin writes children's books and grew up here in Indiana. He read one of those books to a crowd of excited kids.

Dworkin said he wants to inspire young kids to keep reading, and hopefully get them interested in becoming writers themselves.

Besides his children's books, Dworkin has also written two academic books.

He also serves as a professor of management at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.