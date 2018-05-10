Sullivan residents show up in force to pay respect to Officer Pitts

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - They say actions speak louder than words.

If that's the case, you could say the action of the community of Sullivan spoke loudly on Wednesday.

"He went to work every day to support us and make sure that we're safe in the community. Without him, some of us may not be safe...and we are because of people like him," Community member Brandon Spears said.

There were flags of honor and signs of gratitude.

Everyone coming out to show what Officer Rob Pitts meant to this community.

"His honesty, his loyalty, but primarily his friendship to not only me but to almost everybody in this town. He means so much to so many people that he's going to be missed terribly," Henry Bobe said.

Many waited hours to give their respects...and then finally, the procession made it's way to Sullivan.

The silence reflected the respect Officer Pitts had from this community.