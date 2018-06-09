Sullivan remodel moving ahead, government officials receive a sneak peek

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Sullivan's big remodel is on its way to the finish line.

On Friday, government officials had a chance to visit the area.

It gave them the opportunity to see what the $1.4 million tax credit was going to.

The project began last November and should be wrapped by the end of this year.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the renovations are good for the people of Sullivan.

The project will bring 40 units of affordable house care and senior living.