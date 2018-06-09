Clear

Sullivan remodel moving ahead, government officials receive a sneak peek

Downtown Sullivan's big remodel is on its way to the finish line.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Sullivan's big remodel is on its way to the finish line.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, government officials had a chance to visit the area.

It gave them the opportunity to see what the $1.4 million tax credit was going to.

The project began last November and should be wrapped by the end of this year.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the renovations are good for the people of Sullivan.

The project will bring 40 units of affordable house care and senior living.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It