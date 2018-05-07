Sullivan community mourns loss of Officer Rob Pitts

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt had known officer Rob Pitts almost his entire life. Both of them living in Sullivan County.

"He's the same age as me. I don't know if he had his birthday yet but I’m 46 and we graduated high school together," said Bobbitt.

Pitts also served alongside Deputy Bobbitt for roughly five years as part of the Sullivan City Police Department. That's why hearing the news of his passing was even more difficult.

"Being close to home knowing rob my whole life, it really hit home," said Bobbitt.

It's a feeling shared by the whole community of Sullivan. Friends, family, and fellow officers from multiple agencies came together at the Sullivan County Courthouse. All remembering the life of officer Pitts and the impact he made on the community.

"It was unbelievable. You know a small community coming together for one of them that lived here and served to protect another town and here they are supporting one of their own," said Jerry DeLisle who was friends with Pitts.

"He made such a difference here in this community and his service not only here in this community but to family, friends and even strangers. He was a man of character and a man of honor," said Pastor Tim Lueking who also knew officer Pitts.

A man of honor that brought the community of Sullivan together. All so they can pay their respects to someone who not only once protected them but who was a friend to all.

"Rob was a great man and friend. Great classmate, great brother, policeman. I mean, he'll be missed," said Bobbitt.