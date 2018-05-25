Sullivan animal shelter overcrowded after Paxton animal neglect

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteers from the Sullivan Animal Shelter spent most of their day Tuesday cleaning and treating animals. It took six people four hours to clear all the animals from Paxton.

Earlier this week police found two dead animals along with twenty-seven more neglected animals in a house in Paxton. Julie Tow with the humane society says they are happy to help in this time of need but now the shelter is having an issue of their own.

"Right now we have kennels with two dogs in them. We have own back run which we usually use to take our dogs to so we can clean. The back runs also full. So it’s a lot more time consuming for the staff, not to mention the cost," said Tow.

Being over capacity means the shelter cannot take in stray animals. It also means they are going through their resources quicker than usual, but thanks to some other Wabash Valley shelter they're slowly getting more room.

"We had Parke-Vermillion contact us to say they would take some puppies. We had Canine Rescue Care Incorporated out of Jasonville. It’s just no competition between rescues or shelters. We all work together for the best of the animal," said Tow.

The dogs are still recovering from their living conditions, but the shelter hopes that those interested in giving these dogs a new home will come out to do so. Not only to make more space in the shelter. But also to add a new addition to your family.

"Our hope is that we can socialize them and that eventually they will be adopted into good loving homes because that's what they deserve. They don't deserve to be locked in a trailer or a shed with no socialization,” said Tow.

The Sullivan County Humane Society needs all the help they can get. If you would like to adopt a dog or make a donation for the shelter you can contact them at (812)268-4201.