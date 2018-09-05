Sullivan County teens take the chance to learn about online safety

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley high schoolers have some new tools that will help them stay safe online.
On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper stopped y Sullivan High School.
She was there to help students understand the risks present on social media.
She talked about the dangers of cyberbullying and posting inappropriate photos.
The trooper, along with school leaders believe the message is important for teens.
