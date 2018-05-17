Sullivan County teens see the dangers of drinking and driving

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drinking and driving could cost you your life.

That's the message students in Sullivan County had the chance to learn on Thursday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office held a mock crash.

It involved students at Sullivan High School.

The crash simulated what could happen if you drink behind the wheel.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said one of the hardest things an officer has to do is knock on a door to tell parents their child has died.