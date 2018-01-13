Sullivan County still recovering from icy road conditions

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHITV)- Many stores in Sullivan were packed Friday. But the biggest concern wasn't the crowds. It was the condition of the roads, especially for Ashley Anderson who was moving to Sullivan.

"Typically I get here in 25 minutes but today it was a little over an hour. I think my top speed was about thirty. Just the curves going through Graysville going over from Indiana to Illinois is a little bit treacherous," said Anderson.

Since the rain began last night the conditions have steadily gotten worse. That's why Sheriff Clark Cottom and the rest of the department have been all hands on deck. Ready to do whatever it takes to help those in need.

"This is going to be challenging. Its been a few years since we had a storm like this especially with the ice and the sleet and the snow. It's the perfect combination of trouble," said Sheriff Cottom

They've also had help from Sullivan police and Indiana state troopers. They have responded to nearly 20 slide-offs or accidents in the county since two this morning.

Cottom urges if you are involved in an accident to stay in your cars. The slick conditions might make the situation worse if others aren't paying attention.

"Don't get out of your car and be standing in the roadway. We've had people who have been struck by vehicles in a minor property damage accident can result in a fatality if people are outstanding out in the roadway," said Sheriff Cottom.

Until the conditions improve both law enforcement and other drivers HOPE everyone will take their time.

THE Extra time behind the wheel that might just save a life.

"Everybody to take their time I mean and be respectful of other drivers. I know I was probably going slower than other drivers but take your time and know what you are capable of. Don't get involved in an accident," said Anderson.