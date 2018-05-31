Sullivan County rescued dogs making big social improvements on their way to adoption

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several animals are on the road to better health after being rescued last week.

We checked in with the Sullivan County Humane Society.

The group recently received nearly 30 dogs after a reported neglect situation.

The dogs have not been put up for adoption yet as shelter workers are still treating the animals along with trying to socialize them.

They did tell us many of the dogs are learning to get along with people and other dogs.

Two of them are pregnant and about to deliver.

If you want to help the shelter, they say the best way is donations.

