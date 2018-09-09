Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is safe and sound now. That's after he had to be rescued from flood waters in Greene County.

Indiana Conservation Officer Max Winchell says it happened Saturday night after 8 p.m. It took place on County Road 1450 West, Northeast of Wampler Lake in Greene County.

The Officer says the call came in as a car swept off the road by floodwaters. Winchell says 44-year-old Eric Blevens of Dugger was found on top of his car in several feet of water. He says Blevens tried to drive on a flooded country road.

Winchell says rescue workers pushed a small boat out to Blevens to help him to safety. He says Blevens was treated and released at the scene.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

They remind you to turn around, don't drown! It only takes a few inches of fast moving water to sweep a vehicle off the road.

Winchell say Indiana Conservation Officers, Union Township Fire Department and Linton Fire Department responded to the scene.