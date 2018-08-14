Sullivan County man charged after police say they found stolen motorcycles at his home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County deputies put the brakes on a rash of stolen motorcycles.

On Monday, police arrested Bradley Edwards for criminal conversion and theft.

Officials say during the execution of a search warrant, investigators found two stolen motorcycles being stored at Edwards' home at 625 South Kentucky Street in Shelburn.

Police say the bikes were reported stolen out of Sullivan County.

One of the recovered motorcycles had several missing parts.

Investigators plan to continue searching for those missing pieces.

Edwards was already on probation at the time of his arrest.

He remains behind bars on $32,000 bond with no 10 percent.