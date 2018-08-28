Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is behind bars, facing charges of strangulation.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Colton Samm of Hymera.

Police responded to a home on Coal Street in Hymera to reports of an unwanted guest.

When Hymera Town Marshal Derrick Cullison arrived, he heard a woman inside screaming that she was getting battered.

That is when Cullison forced entry into the home.

According to police Cullison found Samm and a crying female.

The female reportedly had marks on her neck and face indicating a battery.

The victim told police Samm stangled her in a bedroom of the house.

Samm was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on charges of strangulation.