Sullivan County man arrested after string of burglaries

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who police say is responsible for two burglaries in Sullivan County is now behind bars.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kyle Wilson of Sullivan, Indiana on Sunday evening.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said an elderly woman told police a man forced his way into her home near the 800 block of County Road 200 East.

Later, someone reported a suspicious man smashing a car window with a hammer.

Police were able to track down Wilson two hours later near Section and Silver Street in Sullivan.

Within minutes, police received another burglary call in the 200 block of South State Street.

Officials say the homeowner told them they came home to their glass door smashed.

After further investigation, police connected Wilson to the crimes.

Wilson is in the Sullivan County jail where he faces a string of burglary charges.

Those charges include:

Two counts of Burglary while Armed with a Deadly Weapon - both Level 2 Felonies

Two counts of Burglary of a Dwelling - both Level 4 Felonies

Two counts of Residential Entry - both Level 6 Felonies

One count of Criminal Mischief - a Class B misdemeanor

Wilson's bond is set at $100,000. (10% allowed)